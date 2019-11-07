Air quality in SLO County returns to ‘good’ after weeks of raging wildfires die down

The air quality in San Luis Obispo County is starting to improve after being negatively affected by wildfires burning up and down the state last week.

Throughout the county, air quality ranged from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to an Oct. 28 news release. The air quality at the San Luis Obispo air monitoring station was reported as moderate Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. Air quality returned to “good” as of Nov. 7, according to AIRNow and San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District’s (APCD) air quality index six day forecast.

Several precautions can be taken when there is smoke in the air, including closing doors and windows that lead outdoors, remaining inside when possible and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, according to the release.

Sensitive groups, including children, older adults and those with respiratory illnesses and heart conditions, should be especially cautious, the release said.

Safety masks may not always be helpful, according to Gary Arcemont, an air quality specialist at SLO County APCD. Facial hair can cause the mask to not fit properly, and if a person has a health condition that causes difficulty breathing, a mask may make breathing more difficult, he said.

When it’s smokey outside, people ideally should go to an indoor location where the air is clean, Arcemont said. Sometimes air quality can be worse inside than outside if certain activities, like smoking, are taking place, and these locations should be avoided, he said.

“You want to go into a room where you know the air is being filtered and is clean,” Arcemont said.

There can be spikes in air quality throughout the day, Arcemont said. Even if the forecast says the air quality is moderate, it may be unhealthy for a short period of the day. It’s always a good idea for people to pay attention to how they feel, he said.

Several colleges, including Sonoma State University and UC Los Angeles, had at least some classes cancelled last week due to effects from fires.

According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, Cal Poly has plans in place to address poor air quality.

If air quality presents an active health hazard, Environmental Health and Safety and Cal Poly’s Department of Emergency Management “would engage senior university leadership to implement potential mitigation measures,” which could include cancelling classes or closing campus, according to Lazier..

Updates regarding the county’s air quality can be found at https://www.slocleanair.org.