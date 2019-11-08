UPD and SLOPD crack down on party violations during Halloween this year

San Luis Obispo Police (SLOPD) and University Police (UPD) worked in conjunction to crack down on party violations and underage drinking during Halloween this year.

UPD targeted illegal alcohol sales using an Alcoholic Beverage Control grant, according to a news release, addressing underage drinking, over-intoxication and the use of fake ID cards in stores and bars.

UPD reported 31 violations — 26 citations and three arrests, according to a news release.

“As a result, a large quantity of alcohol was removed from or kept out of the hands of underage drinkers,” the release read.

This year, the San Luis Obispo safety enhancement zone ran from midnight Oct. 31 until 7 a.m. Nov. 4. During safety enhancement zones, fines are doubled for the following municipal code violations: noise, unruly gathering, social host, public urination and open container.

There were 30 city registered parties, according to Neighborhood Outreach Manager, Christine Wallace. Out of the 30 approved parties, there were three warning calls and no citations issued, according to Wallace.

On Oct. 31, parties could not be registered and there were a total of 15 noise complaints that day, according to Wallace.

Since Halloween fell on a Thursday this year, it was a more active weekend, according to Wallace.

To register parties in the future, applications must be submitted a week in advance and parties may not be registered to those who have received a noise violation citation or unruly gathering citation within nine months of the citation, according to the city’s party registration guidelines.