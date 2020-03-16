Alcohol sales in bars and restaurants prohibited in San Luis Obispo County through March 18

San Luis Obispo County will prohibit all on-site alcohol sales starting at 5 p.m. Monday. This includes sales in bars and restaurants.

The measures are aimed at stopping large crowds from gathering for St. Patrick’s Day, County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director Wade Horton said at a press conference March 16.

The restriction will run until Wednesday, March 18.

“We recognize the economic impact this will have, but our goal is to take common sense measures, in consultation with public health officers, to protect our community,” Horton said.

The county is looking into ways to provide relief for businesses as they are forced to stop sales, Horton said.

If a business were to continue to serve alcohol, Horton said it would be a misdemeanor.