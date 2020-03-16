Third case of coronavirus confirmed in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health reports that a third individual in San Luis Obispo County has tested positive for coronavirus, March 16.

This patient is a household member of the second county resident confirmed to have COVID-19. They reside in south county.

This comes after the first case of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County was confirmed March 14.

The county will continue to do a contact investigation for each case identified, County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said at a news conference March 16.

The department does not plan on releasing the exact locations where each patient lives at this time, Borenstein said.

San Luis Obispo continues to have 50 COVID-19 tests per day. As demand increases, hospital based patients and individuals showing symptoms will be prioritized, Borenstein said.