Alimamy Koroma achieves career high in Men’s Basketball’s 74-69 loss to Long Beach

Cal Poly Men’s Basketball recorded their fifth consecutive defeat 74-69 against Long Beach State on February 20, 2021.

Sophomore forward Alimamy Koroma scored a career high 22 points during the game, along with a team high of seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-15, 1-11 Big West). Sophomore guard Colby Rogers enjoyed a prolific appearance, putting up 14 points on the night against the Beach (5-7, 4-4 Big West).

The Mustangs started the game strong, taking their first lead of 8-7 from a Koroma three-pointer five minutes into the first half. However, Cal Poly was unable to build on their initial lead as Long Beach took back the lead within the next four minutes.

The two teams seemed evenly matched with neither leading by more than six points throughout the first half. With six minutes remaining in the initial period, a three from senior forward Mark Crowe cut Long Beach’s lead down to one point. Long Beach finished the half with intent, securing a 36-31 lead going into the second half with a dunk followed by a jumper.

Cal Poly began the second period looking to finally secure and hold a lead, starting positively with a good play from Crowe. The senior wing forced a turnover leading to an attack from the Mustangs ending in a three-pointer also finished by Crowe. Points from Koroma and Rogers then tied the game within the first few minutes of the half.

The Mustangs took their only lead of the second half with six minutes left to play, with a three from freshman forward Brantly Stevenson assisted by freshman point guard Camren Pierce. Stevenson’s three was his third of the night and one of the Mustangs’ 10 scored throughout the game.

Cal Poly could not capitalize on their lead, as Long Beach went on a 9-0 run to put the score at 67-61 with just under three minutes left in the matchup. In the final moments of the game Cal Poly were outscored by their opponents 7-6, putting the final score at 74-69.

Cal Poly will look to reverse their run of poor form against UC Davis on Friday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.