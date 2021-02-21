SLO County sees more COVID-19 vaccines and a lower COVID-19 case rate

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the county distributed 2,500 COVID-19 vaccines — a “record number” according to County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

San Luis Obispo County continues in vaccine phase 1B, with residents 65-years-old and older eligible for the vaccine.

After this week’s vaccinations, approximately one in five residents of San Luis Obispo County have either natural immunity from contracting COVID-19 or have gotten the vaccine. Despite this massive success, there continues to be a shortage of vaccines.

“We know there is an awful amount of stress on the system: far more demand than we can accommodate so we ask people to please be patient,” Borenstein said.

The next group to receive the vaccine are critical infrastructure workers. For the order of vaccinations, see here.

So far there have been 35,925 first dose vaccines distributed in the county, with 28,398 vaccines administered to healthcare workers and residents older than 65. As of Feb. 12, 5,656 residents had received the second dose and completed the vaccination process.