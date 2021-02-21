SLO County sees more COVID-19 vaccines and a lower COVID-19 case rate

Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
{"type":"line","data":{"labels":[" 3\/23 "," 3\/24 "," 3\/25 "," 3\/26 "," 3\/27 "," 3\/28 "," 3\/29 "," 3\/30 "," 3\/31 "," 4\/1 "," 4\/2 "," 4\/3 "," 4\/4 "," 4\/5 "," 4\/6 "," 4\/7 "," 4\/8 "," 4\/9 "," 4\/10 "," 4\/11 "," 4\/12 "," 4\/13 "," 4\/14 "," 4\/15 "," 4\/16 "," 4\/17 "," 4\/18 "," 4\/19 "," 4\/20 "," 4\/21 "," 4\/22 "," 4\/23 "," 4\/24 "," 4\/25 "," 4\/26 "," 4\/27 "," 4\/28 "," 4\/29 "," 4\/30 "," 5\/1 "," 5\/2 "," 5\/3 "," 5\/4 "," 5\/5 "," 5\/6 "," 5\/7 "," 5\/8 "," 5\/9 "," 5\/10 "," 5\/11 "," 5\/12 "," 5\/13 "," 5\/14 "," 5\/15 "," 5\/16 "," 5\/17 "," 5\/18 "," 5\/19 "," 5\/20 "," 5\/21 "," 5\/22 "," 5\/23 "," 5\/24 "," 5\/25 "," 5\/26 "," 5\/27 "," 5\/28 "," 5\/29 "," 6\/1 "," 6\/2 "," 6\/3 "," 6\/4 "," 6\/5 "," 6\/08 "," 6\/09 "," 6\/10 "," 6\/11 "," 6\/12 "," 6\/15 "," 6\/16 "," 6\/17 "," 6\/18 "," 6\/19 "," 6\/20 "," 6\/21 "," 6\/22 "," 6\/23 "," 6\/24 "," 6\/25 "," 6\/26 "," 6\/27 "," 6\/28 "," 6\/29 "," 6\/30 "," 7\/1 "," 7\/2 "," 7\/3 "," 7\/4 "," 7\/5 "," 7\/6 "," 7\/7 "," 7\/8 "," 7\/9 "," 7\/10 "," 7\/11 "," 7\/12 "," 7\/13 "," 7\/14 "," 7\/15 "," 7\/16 "," 7\/17 "," 7\/18 "," 7\/19 "," 7\/20 "," 7\/21 "," 7\/22 "," 7\/23 "," 7\/24 "," 7\/25 "," 7\/26 "," 7\/27 "," 7\/28 "," 7\/29 "," 7\/30 "," 7\/31 "," 8\/1 "," 8\/2 "," 8\/3 "," 8\/4 "," 8\/5 "," 8\/6 "," 8\/7 "," 8\/8 "," 8\/9 "," 8\/10 "," 8\/11 "," 8\/12 "," 8\/13 "," 8\/14 "," 8\/15 "," 8\/16 "," 8\/17 "," 8\/18 "," 8\/19 "," 8\/20 "," 8\/21 "," 8\/22 "," 8\/23 "," 8\/24 "," 8\/25 "," 8\/26 "," 8\/27 "," 8\/28 "," 8\/29 "," 8\/30 "," 8\/31 "," 9\/1 "," 9\/2 "," 9\/3 "," 9\/4 "," 9\/5 "," 9\/6 "," 9\/7 "," 9\/8 "," 9\/9 "," 9\/10 "," 9\/11 "," 9\/12 "," 9\/13 "," 9\/14 "," 9\/15 "," 9\/16 "," 9\/17 "," 9\/18 "," 9\/19 "," 9\/20 "," 9\/21 "," 9\/22 "," 9\/23 "," 9\/24 "," 9\/25 "," 9\/26 "," 9\/27 "," 9\/28 "," 9\/29 "," 9\/30 "," 10\/1 "," 10\/2 "," 10\/3 "," 10\/4 "," 10\/5 "," 10\/6 "," 10\/7 "," 10\/8 "," 10\/9 "," 10\/10 "," 10\/11 "," 10\/12 "," 10\/13 "," 10\/14 "," 10\/15 "," 10\/16 "," 10\/17 "," 10\/18 "," 10\/19 "," 10\/20 "," 10\/21 "," 10\/22 "," 10\/23 "," 10\/24 "," 10\/25 "," 10\/26 "," 10\/27 "," 10\/28 "," 10\/29 "," 10\/30 "," 10\/31 "," 11\/1 "," 11\/2 "," 11\/3 "," 11\/4 "," 11\/5 "," 11\/6 "," 11\/7 "," 11\/8 "," 11\/9 "," 11\/10 "," 11\/11 "," 11\/12 "," 11\/13 "," 11\/14 "," 11\/15 "," 11\/16 "," 11\/17 "," 11\/18 "," 11\/19 "," 11\/20 "," 11\/21 "," 11\/22 "," 11\/23 "," 11\/24 "," 11\/25 "," 11\/26 "," 11\/27 "," 11\/28 "," 11\/29 "," 11\/30 "," 12\/1 "," 12\/2 "," 12\/3 "," 12\/4 "," 12\/5 "," 12\/6 "," 12\/7 "," 12\/8 "," 12\/9 "," 12\/10 "," 12\/11 "," 12\/12 "," 12\/13 "," 12\/14 "," 12\/15 "," 12\/16 "," 12\/17 "," 12\/18 "," 12\/19 "," 12\/20 "," 12\/21 "," 12\/22 "," 12\/23 "," 12\/24 "," 12\/25 "," 12\/26 "," 12\/27 "," 12\/28 "," 12\/29 "," 12\/30 "," 12\/31 "," 1\/1 "," 1\/2 "," 1\/3 "," 1\/4 "," 1\/5 "," 1\/6 "," 1\/7 "," 1\/8 "," 1\/9 "," 1\/10 "," 1\/11 "," 1\/12 "," 1\/13 "," 1\/14 "," 1\/15 "," 1\/16 "," 1\/17 "," 1\/18 "," 1\/19 "," 1\/20 "," 1\/21 "," 1\/22 "," 1\/23 "," 1\/24 "," 1\/25 "," 1\/26 "," 1\/27 "," 1\/28 "," 1\/29 "," 1\/30 "," 1\/31 "," 2\/01 "," 2\/02 "," 2\/03 "," 2\/04 "," 2\/05 "," 2\/6 "," 2\/7 "," 2\/8 "," 2\/9 "," 2\/10 "," 2\/11 "," 2\/12 "," 2\/13 "," 2\/14 "," 2\/15 "," 2\/16 "," 2\/17 "," 2\/18 "],"datasets":[{"label":"Recovered","fill":true,"backgroundColor":"rgba(0,133,186,0.2)","lineTension":0.33299999999999996,"borderColor":"#0085ba","borderCapStyle":"butt","borderDash":[],"borderDashOffset":0,"borderJoinStyle":"miter","pointBorderColor":"#0085ba","pointBackgroundColor":"rgba(25,158,211,1)","pointHoverBackgroundColor":"#0085ba","pointHoverBorderColor":"rgba(25,158,211,1)","data":[3,6,7,10,11,13,24,27,30,37,48,57,65,65,65,71,73,75,83,87,95,95,101,104,104,107,110,111,111,115,118,119,119,119,126,126,135,135,144,147,149,149,156,157,160,167,168,172,172,172,183,183,188,191,197,201,207,213,222,223,227,234,234,234,234,237,243,245,253,256,256,259,262,268,272,275,279,285,287,295,300,306,306,321,322,322,346,354,360,381,381,391,404,456,465,483,484,493,529,565,586,601,612,616,668,669,688,699,720,727,737,789,845,872,903,917,978,1030,1092,1189,1209,1261,1304,1348,1369,1374,1486,1553,1590,1598,1666,1716,1760,1807,1839,1879,1935,1950,1980,2020,2045,2079,2095,2131,2153,2183,2206,2246,2282,2306,2332,2364,2413,2492,2512,2541,2557,2593,2620,2654,2719,2830,2858,2858,2908,2932,2976,2996,3025,3048,3066,3091,3113,3129,3146,3165,3177,3194,3208,3231,3262,3289,3314,3331,3360,3405,3416,3450,3472,3493,3513,3536,3553,3570,3587,3603,3624,3657,3673,3708,3731,3759,3762,3803,3832,3856,3869,3873,3922,3951,3967,3988,4003,4027,4044,4074,4081,4099,4123,4139,4159,4185,4221,4231,4255,4287,4312,4342,4357,4416,4453,4477,4503,4555,4608,4724,4834,4869,4920,4985,5009,5079,5130,5130,5128,5326,5381,5395,5527,5630,5700,5794,5894,5957,6004,6072,6127,6209,6296,6320,6325,6429,6504,6568,6706,6770,6860,6909,6930,6962,7063,7154,7163,7353,7380,7421,7837,7891,8545,8715,8714,8714,9011,9229,9432,9652,10044,10240,10403,10911,11422,11919,12220,12747,12860,12923,13265,13429,13748,14169,14713,14811,14861,15129,15323,15408,15411,15592,16001,16445,16673,16900,17155,17235,17269,17282,17286,17359,17594,17676,17684,17763,17789,17815,18150,18196,18243],"spanGaps":false,"showLine":true,"steppedLine":false,"pointStyle":"circle","hidden":false,"borderWidth":2,"pointRadius":4,"pointHitRadius":3,"pointBorderWidth":1,"pointHoverRadius":5,"pointHoverBorderWidth":1},{"label":"Total","fill":true,"backgroundColor":"rgba(221,51,51,0.2)","lineTension":0.33299999999999996,"borderColor":"#dd3333","borderCapStyle":"butt","borderDash":[],"borderDashOffset":0,"borderJoinStyle":"miter","pointBorderColor":"#dd3333","pointBackgroundColor":"rgba(246,76,76,1)","pointHoverBackgroundColor":"#dd3333","pointHoverBorderColor":"rgba(246,76,76,1)","data":[33,42,46,54,59,67,71,77,80,83,89,93,93,95,95,99,102,104,107,110,114,117,120,124,125,127,131,132,132,134,142,149,163,165,166,169,173,181,184,188,196,201,202,204,208,211,212,214,220,226,227,232,237,240,243,243,246,247,249,251,253,258,258,259,263,266,268,269,271,278,279,288,291,299,302,306,317,325,347,356,376,389,404,428,431,442,453,473,489,508,521,550,567,611,642,675,697,718,744,765,808,845,877,905,975,991,1006,1078,1112,1158,1213,1261,1289,1306,1369,1393,1467,1500,1554,1591,1644,1689,1710,1740,1783,1840,1860,1902,1926,1970,2047,2093,2125,2169,2254,2278,2300,2324,2439,2495,2530,2562,2571,2579,2613,2665,2692,2709,2735,2769,2792,2842,2882,2943,2962,2981,3006,3035,3047,3074,3115,3129,3145,3145,3171,3194,3222,3250,3269,3278,3293,3316,3332,3360,3402,3419,3438,3453,3479,3510,3544,3578,3594,3597,3612,3629,3649,3685,3702,3720,3742,3755,3779,3815,3842,3865,3885,3904,3924,3933,3969,3985,4005,4044,4049,4080,4092,4121,4141,4159,4169,4174,4191,4240,4265,4298,4310,4342,4342,4380,4422,4496,4568,4696,4751,4794,4846,4900,4972,5038,5156,5210,5250,5321,5400,5486,5607,5700,5736,5811,5885,5956,6055,6129,6197,6243,6311,6345,6378,6459,6540,6726,6815,6873,6965,7071,7267,7452,7549,7629,7711,7895,8090,8269,8460,8689,8749,8803,9061,9303,9471,9482,9510,9532,9539,9602,10178,10397,10956,11283,11284,11284,11895,12185,12597,12891,13327,13585,13735,14233,14425,14778,15102,15293,15463,15614,15929,16056,16228,16437,16738,16861,16957,17151,17366,17511,17605,17769,17834,17887,18038,18186,18353,18467,18555,18638,18684,18788,18838,18899,18937,19004,19103,19122,19210,19248,19283],"spanGaps":false,"showLine":true,"steppedLine":false,"pointStyle":"circle","hidden":false,"borderWidth":2,"pointRadius":4,"pointHitRadius":3,"pointBorderWidth":1,"pointHoverRadius":5,"pointHoverBorderWidth":1}]},"options":{"animation":{"duration":2000},"maintainAspectRatio":true,"scales":{"yAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)","beginAtZero":true},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"},"stacked":false}],"xAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)"},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"}}]},"legend":{"display":true,"position":"bottom","labels":{"usePointStyle":false,"padding":20,"boxWidth":12,"fontSize":12,"fontColor":"#3a3a3a"}},"tooltips":{"enabled":true,"mode":"index","intersect":false,"bodySpacing":8,"titleSpacing":6,"cornerRadius":8,"xPadding":10},"noTsep":false}}
["Recovered: {y}","Total: {y}"]