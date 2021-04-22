All CSU campuses to require COVID-19 vaccination upon FDA approval

The California State University (CSU) system announced Thursday, April 22 that all 23 campuses will require the COVID-19 vaccination upon full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a press release.

The requirement will become effective at the beginning of the fall 2021 term or upon FDA approval of the vaccinations, depending on whichever occurs later. Faculty, staff and students who plan to access campus facilities at any university must be vaccinated. Students or employees may seek to be exempted from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement on medical or religious grounds.

The CSU system joined the University of California (UC) system in announcing plans for the vaccination requirement, which the UC announced earlier today in a press release.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro said in the press release. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university’s response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term.”

The CSU plans to coordinate with the California State Student Association, the CSU Academic Senate and labor unions before implementing any changes to the CSU’s existing immunization requirements. Implementation details are in development and will be made available once these consultations have concluded, according to the press release.

The CSU announced in December they plan for the majority of instruction and activities in fall 2021 to be in person. Cal Poly echoed these plans in a March announcement as well. President Jeffrey Armstrong expects fall quarter to be as close to “normal” as possible while still adhering to safety precautions.