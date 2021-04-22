Tess Loarie elected for 2021-2022 ASI President

Liberal arts and engineering studies junior Tess Loarie was elected as Cal Poly’s new 2021-2022 ASI President.

Loarie received a total of 1,113 votes with 1,979, or 9.4% of students voting in this election. Loarie received 56.2% of these votes, according to an ASI press release.

Political science junior Brian Kragh finished closely behind with a total of 813 votes.

Loarie is currently serving as chair of the ASI Board of Directors and has served on the College of Engineering ASI Board of Directors for the for the past two years.

As an advocate for ensuring basic needs to the students on the Cal Poly campus during the pandemic, Loarie said she plans to make use of her ASI President position to impact ASI’s budget.

Loarie said she plans to continue to use ASI’s budget in financially supporting Cal Poly programs that assist students with needs such as food, housing, mental health and healthcare.

She said she also plans to focus on “cultural competency,” otherwise known as the ability to interact with students that come from diverse backgrounds in efforts to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion on the Cal Poly campus, Loarie told Mustang News.

Twenty-four students have been elected to represent their college on the ASI board of directors. The elected students from each college will serve as the official voice of Cal Poly students.

College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences 2021-2022 Board of Directors:

Cassandra Monterrosa: 202 votes

Isaac Lopez: 155 votes

Sujhey Rosas: 13 votes

Fourth CAFES seat pending write-in candidate eligibility confirmation.

College of Architecture and Environmental Design 2021-2022 Board of Directors:

Alexander Ameri: 55 votes

Andrew Hodge: 50 votes

Armando Castaneda Jr.: 35 votes

College of Engineering 2021-2022 Board of Directors:

Suha Hussain: 371 votes

Jordan Perlas: 355 votes

Anders Bjork: 295 votes

William Terlinden: 240 votes

Marley Timmerman: 228 votes

College of Liberal Arts 2021-2022 Board of Directors:

Bryanna Taylor Gay: 211 votes

Jake Goldman: 182 votes

Andrew Kim: 173 votes

Kate Inman: 152 votes

College of Science and Mathematics 2021-2022 Board of Directors:

Fernando Gil: 129 votes

Jaenine Santos: 124 votes

Thomas Teng: 114 votes

Isaac Golan: 4 votes

Orfalea College of Business 2021-2022 Board of Directors:

Megan Wong: 91 votes

Natalie Estilo: 88 votes

Gal Kavaler: 81 votes

Nick Niehaus: 73 votes

Winners will be ratified by the 2020-21 board at the upcoming board meeting on Wednesday, May 5.