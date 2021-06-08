As more students get vaccinated, COVID-19 cases drop within Cal Poly community

Students getting vaccinated have caused COVID-19 cases in the Cal Poly community to decline since May.

The last time a student tested positive for the coronavirus through the university’s testing program was May 20, according to Cal Poly’s COVID-19 dashboard. Only four students have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three weeks.

In an email to Mustang News, Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier attributed the decline in COVID-19 cases to students getting vaccinated and becoming exempt from the mandatory testing program.