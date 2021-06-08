As more students get vaccinated, COVID-19 cases drop within Cal Poly community

Students getting vaccinated have caused COVID-19 cases in the Cal Poly community to decline since May.
The last time a student tested positive for the coronavirus through the university’s testing program was May 20, according to Cal Poly’s COVID-19 dashboard. Only four students have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three weeks.
In an email to Mustang News, Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier attributed the decline in COVID-19 cases to students getting vaccinated and becoming exempt from the mandatory testing program.
On April 27, President Jeffrey Armstrong notified the campus community via email that students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and upload vaccination records to their student portal will be exempt from mandatory testing as of May 6.
Lazier said that at the beginning of May, 6,891 students were required to test for COVID-19. At the beginning of June, 2,007 students were required to continue getting tested.
He added that more than 70% of students living on campus are vaccinated and 7,778 students have uploaded vaccination records to their student portals.
Cal Poly’s decline in COVID-19 cases mirrors county trends. In the month of May, 266 people tested positive for the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County — its smallest monthly count so far in 2021.