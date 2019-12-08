At-risk patient escapes from San Luis Obispo mental health facility

An at-risk man escaped from the San Luis Obispo County Psychiatric Health Facility Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person vandalizing property at the facility at approximately 8:45 a.m., according to a news release. He was identified as 31-year-old Benjamin Aaron Karp, who is currently a patient.

Before law enforcement arrived at the facility, Karp escaped.

He was last seen wearing blue scrubs with no shoes. He is described as a white male, 6′ 0″ tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time there is no reason to believe Karp is a danger to the public,” the news release read.

The Psychiatric Health Facility is located at 2178 Johnson Avenue.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 805-781-4550 if Karp is located.