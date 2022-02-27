Beach volleyball drops three of four matchups at FSU Beach Bash

No. 8 Cal Poly beach volleyball traveled to Tallahassee, Fl. to open their 2022 season from Saturday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb, 27. The Mustangs defeated University of North Florida (4-1) in their opening match, but dropped their final three against No. 3 Florida State (5-0), University of Tampa (3-2) and No. 6 Texas Christian (3-2).

University of North Florida

In their 2022 opening match, Cal Poly defeated North Florida, 4-1. This was the first ever match between the Mustangs and the Ospreys.

The No. 5 flight of sophomore Piper Naess and redshirt junior Delaney Peranich swept their opponents, 21-18 and 22-20, to give Cal Poly a quick 1-0 lead.

Freshman Piper Ferch and redshirt junior Jayelin Lombard, a 2021 First Team All-Conference honoree, finished in straight sets at court three, 21-17 and 21-17, extending the Mustang lead to 2-0.

At court No. 2, graduate transfer Addison Hermstad and redshirt sophomore Josie Ulrich fell in straight sets, 21-15 and 21-13. The North Florida victory slimmed Cal Poly’s lead to 2-1 with two courts yet to finish.

The new No. 1 pairing of freshman Ella Connor and redshirt senior Tia Miric, a 2021 First Team All-Conference honoree, swept their opponent in their first match together, 21-17 and 23-21.

On court four, redshirt junior Kalee Graff and redshirt junior Eleonore Johansen defeated North Florida in three sets, winning the first 21-17, dropping set two 24-22 and winning the final set 16-14.

No. 3 Florida State

In their second match of day one, the Mustangs faced the Seminoles in a top-10 matchup. Florida State swept all five Mustang pairs. Cal Poly is now 0-6 all-time against Florida State.

Graff and Johansen fell in straight sets, 21-11 and 21-16, at the No. 4 court. Connor and Miric dropped their match as the No. 1 pairing, 21-12 and 21-18.

Naess and Peranich were swept at court five, 21-18 and 21-15. The No. 2 flight of Hermstad and Ulrich were defeated, 21-15 and 21-13. Ferch and Lombard dropped both sets, 22-20 and 21-19 on court three.

University of Tampa

On day two, the Mustangs opened up against the University of Tampa Spartans, dropping a close one, 3-2.

Cal Poly got on the board early after the No. 5 pairing of Graff and redshirt junior Vanessa Roscoe swept the Spartans, 21-12 and 21-19. On court three, Hermstad and Ulrich picked up another win, 21-19 and 21-15, extending the Mustang lead to 2-0.

On court two, Ferch and Lombard fell in straight sets, 21-19 and 21-19. Connor and Miric fell in three sets at the No. 1 court, 21-10, 13-21, 15-8, tying the match at 2-2 with the No. 4 pairs still to finish.

Flight No. 4 in Naess and Peranich were defeated by the Spartans in three sets, 18-21, 21-14, 15-9, dropping the match to Tampa.

No. 6 TCU

In their final match of the weekend, Cal Poly faced No. 6 TCU in their second top-10 matchup of the tournament. The Horned Frogs defeated the Mustangs 3-2.

Roscoe and Graff fell in straight sets, 21-12 and 21-11, at court five. Connor and Miric were swept at court No. 1, 21-17 and 21-17.

The No. 4 duo of Peranich and Johansen were swept, 25-23 and 21-16, clinching the victory for TCU. Hermstad and Ulrich won on court three, 21-15 and 21-17.

Ferch and Lombard finished their weekend with a win on court two in three sets, 17-21, 21-19, 15-13.

Cal Poly returns to action on Saturday, March 5 in Los Angeles where the Mustangs will face Stanford and Big West rival Long Beach State.