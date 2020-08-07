Big Sky Conference postpones conference football season until spring 2021

The Big Sky Conference postponed conference football competition until spring 2021 in a vote on Wednesday, April 6. The decision was made due to continuing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cal Poly Football joins men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball in having their fall season be canceled.

“We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference, and empathize that they won’t be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship,” Andy Feinstein, chair of the Big Sky President’s council, said in the conference’s announcement. “We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it’s hopefully safer to be able to do so.”

A decision on non-conference play for Big Sky football programs has not been made. However, Cal Poly’s three scheduled non-conference games for fall have all been canceled.

Big Sky is exploring the possibility of a holding a modified conference football schedule in the spring. The conference is also in approval of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) moving the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) game to the spring.

Big Sky schools are allowed to continue athletic activities on their own during this time while complying with NCAA regulations, local and state regulations and campus policies.