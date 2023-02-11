Students are welcome to watch the 57th Super Bowl Championship on campus at the Black Academic Excellence Center, according to an Instagram post from BAEC.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are competing at this year’s game on Sunday. Drinks, food, board games and a livestream of the game will be provided, according to the center’s Instagram. RSVP for the viewing here or at the QR code on their Instagram post.

The watch party will take place this Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m., in Building 52 Room E-23.

To learn more about other upcoming events hosted by BAEC, visit their Instagram @cpbaec. This month, BAEC has organized several events to celebrate Black History Month, all of which can be found at their website here.