Blue-Green rivalry game saw fewer arrests this year than years prior

Three students were arrested Saturday at the Men’s Soccer Blue-Green rivalry game for public intoxication and two students were cited for rushing the field, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier. The sold-out game, which resulted in a 0-2 victory for UC Santa Barbara, fell on Halloween weekend.

In the second half of the game, a student dressed as Forrest Gump went the extra mile for his costume and ran onto the field. Security quickly tackled the runner and police escorted him out of Alex G. Spanos Stadium. A second student was stopped by security with three minutes remaining.

Both students who rushed the field were cited and released outside of the stadium.

Multiple other students were ejected for throwing tortillas into the game.

Cal Poly banned tortillas from the stadium and made several announcements before the game, discouraging spectators from throwing tortillas. Anyone caught was removed from the stadium, however tortillas still soared thought the game.

Over the last four years, there has been a significant drop in the number of arrests at the biggest rivalry game in college Men’s Soccer. Last year there were seven arrests during the game for charges including public intoxication and charging the field. Approximately 40 to 50 fans were removed from last year’s game, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

This story has been updated from the November 5 Mustang News print edition.