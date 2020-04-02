Business administration freshman Luke Fradin passes away

Business administration freshman Luke Fradin passed away earlier this week in the Los Angeles area, an April 1 campus-wide email read.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

The university learned Fradin became ill in mid-March, according to the email. Given his symptoms, Luke was tested for COVID-19. The test results were negative.

“Luke’s sudden and tragic passing is devastating news to share. The university remains in contact with Luke’s family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Luke’s friends during this difficult time,” President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey wrote in the email.

Fradin was originally Hidden Hills, Calif.

Counseling services are available virtually for Cal Poly students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 805-756-2511. For additional support, please contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 805-756-0327 or email deanofstudents@calpoly.edu

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.