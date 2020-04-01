Phil Yoshida named interim head coach of swimming and diving teams

Cal Poly Swimming and Diving assistant coach Phil Yoshida was named interim head coach in an announcement Wednesday. Yoshida’s promotion comes after 19 years as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams.

Cal Poly Athletics was in search of a new head coach after Tom Milich, who served as head coach for 14 years, retired following the 2019-20 season. After the search was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the position was given to Yoshida on an interim basis. Yoshida was one of the finalists for the position, according to the announcement.

“We had already selected Phil as a finalist, so we feel in the best interest of program continuity, the best option was already working on our campus in Phil Yoshida. We thank all those who expressed an interest in the position. We had a very talented candidate pool,” Athletics Director Don Oberhelman said in the announcement.

Yoshida swam for the Mustangs from 1999-2001 as a specialist in breaststroke and individual medley. He competed in the 200 breaststroke, 200 IM and 400 IM, among other races. In his time swimming for Cal Poly, he posted top eight finishes at the Big West Championship twice in the 200 breaststroke and the 400 IM.

After graduating with a degree in biological sciences, Yoshida worked in the Cal Poly fruit science department from 2001-2007 while also working an assistant coach for the swimming and diving teams. Since 2007, he has coached at the San Luis Obispo Swim Club, leading several swimmers to collegiate success.