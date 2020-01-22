Businesses return to Agriculture Showcase in search of top job candidates

The Farm Shop was buzzing with life and interaction as the Agriculture and Business Management (ABM) Club hosted its annual Agriculture Showcase and Industry Social.

“We are out here to provide opportunities for students to get jobs,” agricultural business and Spanish sophomore and External Activities Director Emely Fernandes said. “The board’s main goal is to sort of facilitate that and help make that possible for students.”

Both local and national businesses came to campus Jan. 16-18 to meet and interview students for internship and job opportunities.

Driscoll Food Service Sales Manager Bob Fisher said that he comes to campus each year because he has a strong commitment to Cal Poly.

“We look at [the social] as an opportunity to gain all these great new minds – new sets of eyes,” Fisher said. “They will see something we think we’re doing great and then it’s like, ‘Wow, I’m glad you mentioned that,’ because we didn’t know we were doing that wrong or we could have done it better,” Fisher said.

According to Fisher, Driscoll converted 50 percent of their interns into full-time employees in 2019.

“And I could pretty much name every intern for the last 17 years because I love them all,” Fisher said.

According to agricultural business senior and ABM Club President Jen Maturino, graduates of Cal Poly’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences are ready to join the larger industry as a whole.

“I think that it is really important that we are that the face of agriculture in California and across the United States, depending on where people go, because we are so passionate about what we do and we live it and breathe it every day,” Maturino said.