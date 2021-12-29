Cal Poly alumn Scott Peterson sentenced to life without parole for 2002 murder

Cal Poly Class of 1998 alumn Scott Peterson has been sentenced to life in prison without opportunity for parole for the murder of his wife and unborn child.

Peterson was resentenced to life in prison on Dec. 8. following his original death sentence from a 2004 trial, when he was charged with the first degree murder of his wife Laci Peterson, also a Cal Poly alumn. Presiding judge Anne-Christine Massullo also added a 15-year to life sentence for the second degree murder of Peterson’s unborn son, Connor Peterson, who Laci was pregnant with at the time of her disappearance and murder.

Peterson’s defense attorney Pat Harris held a press conference after the re-sentencing, where Harris spoke on his desire for a new trial due to “juror misconduct.” The new trial would take place following Peterson’s habeas corpus hearing from Feb. 25 to March 4 in regards to the alleged juror misconduct.

Peterson served the last 17 years at California’s San Quentin State Prison and is now serving time at the San Mateo County jail where he will remain until judge Massulo determines if he will receive a new trial.

The Peterson trial received dense media coverage, which led to his original trial being moved to San Mateo County for fairness. The case has been discussed at length since his sentencing in 2005 and was covered in depth by Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff in episode 274 of the “My Favorite Murder” podcast.

Peterson has also been talked about in the Kristin Smart case. Cal Poly freshman Smart went missing in 1996 when Peterson was also attending Cal Poly.

Mustang News previously reported that San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole said he kept an open mind when beginning the Kristin Smart investigation. He considered other potential suspects, including Peterson.

Retired Cal Poly Police Detective Mike Kennedy said he didn’t follow up on Peterson during the initial investigation, as he did not know if Peterson was at the Crandall Way party and there weren’t other factors connecting him to the case.

Though Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, are going to trial in 2022 for the murder of Kristin Smart, the defense team attempted to redirect the court’s attention to Scott Peterson during the Flores’ preliminary hearing earlier this year.