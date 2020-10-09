Cal Poly and county COVID-19 cases rise again this week

San Luis Obispo County had 3,815 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Oct. 8 — up 36 cases from the previous day.

Of the total cases, 3,570 people have recovered, while 211 are actively sick and recovering at home, and two are hospitalized. None of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

Just a week ago, there were 196 active cases. Last week saw active case numbers decrease from 241 to 196, but this week the number has been steadily increasing.