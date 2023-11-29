Cal Poly Choirs will help ring in the holiday season with its seventh annual “Holiday Kaleidoscope” on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

According to the Cal Poly music department website, the concert is presented by Cal Poly Choirs, a group that includes Polyphonics, The University Singers, Chamber Choir and Cantabile. As a special addition to the concert, the Cal Poly Wind Ensemble and the Cuesta College Chamber Singers will also be performing.

Each choir group will have its own selection of music as well as some shared performances with the other choirs. Polyphonics, Cal Poly’s most advanced choir, will join University Singers and The Cuesta Chamber Singers to perform the second and fourth suites of Robert Shaw’s “Many Moods of Christmas,” as stated on the website.

The Cal Poly music department also announced that there will be guest performances by the Cabrillo Madrigal Singers from Lompoc and Cal Poly acapella groups Take it SLO and That’s the Key.

Senior graphic communications major and vice president of Take it SLO Mary Wood said she’s excited to collaborate with That’s the Key and to get an opportunity to perform in such a large space.

“It’s always just really exciting,” Wood said. “It’s fun to perform in the PAC. It’s as pretty as it is in there.”

In addition to performing in the “Holiday Kaleidoscope,” Take it SLO has its own winter concert on Dec. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. at Phillips Hall, which will include both holiday and secular songs. Tickets for the Take it SLO concert can be purchased at the door.

Tickets for “Holiday Kaleidoscope” are on sale for $15 – $20 for the general public, $12 – $16 for faculty and staff and $10 for students on the PAC website. Doors will open one hour prior to the show.