Cal Poly computer science senior Jake Worden dies

Cal Poly computer science senior, Jake Worden, died last Friday, according to an email sent out Tuesday, Dec. 29, from the Office of the President.

The campus wide-email from President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said that Worden was from Santa Clarita, CA.

The email did not specify Worden’s cause of death.

The university has been in contact with Worden’s family and is offering them support, according to the email.

“Sharing news like this — which is being done, as always, after consultation with our student’s family — is never easy,” the email said. “It is especially hard when we are not together as a community to be there for each other.”

While Campus Health and Wellbeing, as well as most on-campus resources, are closed until the quarter begins Monday, counseling services are available at all hours every day at (805) 756-2511.

Students may also contact the Office of the Dean of Students starting Jan. 4 for additional support by calling (805) 756-0327 or emailing deanofstudents@calpoly.edu.