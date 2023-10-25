The Cal Poly Drag Club is hosting its premiere welcome event of the year – a post-Halloween Drag Show on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the University Union Plaza.

Graduate student and co-president of the Drag Club Vinny Torres, also known by their stage name Skinny Mocha, said the club has prepared by assembling garments and creating stories for the show.

Hosted by queens Skinny Mocha and Junie B. Moans, the Drag Club is looking at a packed event that will feature 15 different performers throughout the night. The event is open for anyone to attend.

“The event is a drag show meant to showcase the diverse range of gender performance that the club offers,” Skinny Mocha said. “It acts as a safe space for people across varying genders and identity to both perform and enjoy an art form rooted in liberation and queer joy.”

The Drag Club will also be receiving help for this show from a tech crew, stage manager, production lead and volunteers.

While this event is free to attend with no cover charge, the Drag Club encourages attendees to bring money for tips.

The Drag Club also hosted a craft social last Thursday in the yakʔitʸutʸu community center to help promote the upcoming show.

More information on the Cal Poly Drag Club and their events can be found on their Instagram page @cpdragclub.