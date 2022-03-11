Cal Poly email clarifies spring quarter COVID-19 Guidelines

Students, employees and visitors of Cal Poly’s campus will no longer be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status beginning March 28, the start of spring quarter. Pre-arrival testing upon return from spring break will only be required for students who are not up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

Masks will still be required regardless of vaccination status in healthcare settings like the Health Center and in Mustang Shuttle vehicles.

According to a campus-wide email from President Jeffrey Armstrong sent Thursday, these measures are being taken based on both state and local guidance, as well as university metrics and consultation with public health advisors.

“We are making this decision due to our high vaccination rate and the fact that we will continue to test all students and employees who are not up-to-date with vaccinations (unvaccinated or eligible-but-unboosted) regularly,” Armstrong said in the email.

While COVID-19 infections continue to decline in San Luis Obispo County, Armstrong said that mask mandates are subject to return if public health conditions worsen. The university will continue to provide N-95 masks in both the University Union and the Recreation Center.

“Voluntary masking remains an excellent way to protect yourself and others,” Armstrong said. “Regardless of the choice that you make for yourself, we ask that you respect the choices that others make, and that you be sensitive to the fact that members of the campus community may have valid though private reasons to remain masked.”

Cal Poly will continue to enforce mandatory vaccination, with the exception of medical or religious exemptions, and campus passes until further notice.