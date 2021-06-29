Cal Poly extends summer credit/ no credit deadline

Cal Poly extended COVID-19 credit/ no credit options into the Summer 2021 quarter, according to a campus-wide email sent out Tuesday, June 22.

This allows students enrolled in a summer session to change the basis of their grading until the final day of instruction for which they are enrolled. If a student previously opted to receive a letter grade for a class, they will be able to change their preference to credit/no credit, and vice versa.

For the first five-week summer session students have until July 23 to change their grading method. Students have until August 27 for the second five-week session. Students enrolled in an eight-week session have until August 13. Those enrolled in a ten-week session have until August 27.

According to the email, opting into credit/ no credit “has consequences” if students aren’t careful. Some programs have different allowances and certain courses must be taken for a grade.

If your undergraduate program does not allow for this type of selection your gauge and registration time could be affected. For all programs, degree completion and graduation terms could also be delayed due to this error.

Not all summer courses offer credit/ no credit grading. To find out what classes provide the credit/ no credit option based on major and program click here.