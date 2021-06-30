The first Delta COVID-19 variant was found in SLO County today

The first case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in San Luis Obispo County, according to a press release from San Luis Obispo County Public Health.

This variant was first identified in India and appears to spread easier and quicker than earlier COVID-19 strains. The CDC labeled Delta as a variant of concern mid-June since it causes more severe disease and leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

“The Delta variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the world and is quickly taking hold in California,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the press release.

County officials are currently investigating this case to understand how the individual contracted this strain and how its spread can be prevented. It is unknown if the person who contracted the Delta variant was vaccinated or not.

The vaccines being administered in the United States remain effective against severe impacts of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Borenstein said people should get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms and get vaccinated to prevent the spread.

“If you’ve been waiting, now is the time,” Borenstein said in the press release.

As more cases of Delta are being identified, health officials will continue to gather information about it.

For updates on variants identified in San Luis Obispo County visit ReadySLO.org. For more information on COVID-19 testing click here. To find more information on local vaccination sites and to make an appointment click here.

“Together, we can protect our community and put this pandemic behind us for good,” Borenstein said.