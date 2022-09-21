The Office for University Diversity and Inclusion sent out an email seeking campus participation in upcoming open forums regarding the search for an Assistant Vice President for DEI Strategic Planning and Networks on Tuesday morning.

The current Interim Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer [CDO], Dr. Denise Isom, has approved the recommendation of the search committee to continue the search for the Assistant VP. She intends to pursue a more diverse and inclusive campus culture through strategies, networks, programs and internal and external engagements, according to the campus wide email.

Each of the final candidates for this position will be invited on campus to present, according to the email. Students and faculty are invited to provide feedback and help finalize the choice of either candidate.

Open forums will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Advanced Technology Labs (Bldg. 7) and Thursday, Sept. 29. at the University Union, Rm 220. Information about each finalist will be sent out prior to their visit.