The Cal Poly Music Department is set to host its 2024 Bach Week: a week of performances, lectures and learning opportunities dedicated to the legacy of composer Johann Sebastian Bach from Jan. 18 – 21, according to a Cal Poly news release.

The week was established in 2011 by Director of Choral Activities Thomas Davies and Professor David Arrivée, according to the Bach Week website. After Davies retired in 2017, his successor Scott Glysson took over the co-director role.

Bach Week concentrates on the 17th and 18th centuries, known as the Baroque era, which was the time during which Bach was actively composing, according to Arrivée. He appreciates Bach for his strong impact that can still be felt today. He said he hopes Bach Week will help the community learn more about who Bach was and how he made history.

“He’s a fascinating person because we all know him, but we don’t know anything about him,” Arrivée said.

The first part of the week is dedicated to lectures and master classes, all with free admission.

During the Instrumental Master Class and Continuo Workshop on Thursday, Cal Poly students were coached through Baroque-era pieces and continuo playing by cellist Leif Woodward and violinist Andrew McIntosh.

In a Vocalist Master Class, vocalist Brian Giebler led students in learning vocal pieces from the Baroque era on Thursday in the Davidson Music Center as well.

On Thursday, Glysson also taught The Akademie Lecture-Demonstration: Bach’s Evangelist, which told the history of Bach with musical demonstrations by vocalists Brian Giebler and Ben Kazez and accompanist Paul Woodring.

Glysson said he is enthusiastic about teaching this lecture because it tells the history of passion music, due to the final performance of St. John’s Passion later in the week. Glysson was able to choose the theme of the lecture, and he is excited that he was able to combine forces with the guest musicians who showed students how to rehearse Baroque-era music.

“It’s kind of a hodgepodge lecture,” he said. “There’s a little historical background, and then just some insights from [guest musicians], demonstrations of what it’s like to prepare to do this really difficult music from a professional perspective.”

Later in the week, two concerts will immerse audiences in Bach’s passion and legacy through a choir performance demonstrating the trio sonata during the Baroque period and a finale concert in which students, faculty and guest performers will perform side-by-side.

The Chamber Concert: The Trio Sonata Ideal will feature music from the Tesserae Baroque.

The event will be at the First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Glysson is also the music director at the church and said he is excited about bringing in singers from choirs around the world to San Luis Obispo. He hopes people attend to witness the talents of the choir, Glysson said.

“These guys are these are true masters,” Glysson said. “You’re hearing it here in San Luis Obispo, and people will walk right by and never know that it’s happening in the church.”

The Bach Week Finale: St. John Passion concert will combine the talents of Cal Poly’s Chamber Choir, Symphony and faculty members, where they will perform St. John’s Passion, BWV 245 by Bach. Vocalist Brian Giebler will tell the story through lyrics assisted by soloists and the choir. The musicians will perform the piece using reconstructions of instruments from the period, which Arrivée said is unlike anything ever seen in San Luis Obispo. This concert will be on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

“How they’re playing it is as authentic as it can be,” Arrivée said.

Concert tickets can be purchased at pacslo.org.

They are $10 for students and $20 for general. If tickets from both concerts are purchased, they cost $15 for students and $30 for general for both concerts.