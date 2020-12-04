Cal Poly outlines winter quarter move-in plan

Cal Poly laid out the winter quarter move-in plans and COVID-19 testing requirements in an email sent to students on Dec. 3.

To reduce potential spread of COVID-19, move-in dates for the first week of winter quarter will be staggered, Student Affairs Vice President Keith B. Humphrey wrote in the email.

The first priority is students living on campus for the first time and students with any in-person responsibilities such as classes or work – they will be able to move in as early as Jan. 3. Students with fully virtual schedules will be able to move in Jan. 8 and Jan 9.

More information about move-in appointments will be sent next week, Humphrey wrote.

Humphrey said that students living locally but off-campus are encouraged to follow the same staggered move-in process.

The email also outlined new COVID-19 testing requirements for students accessing campus for any reason. Humphrey provided the following steps:

Before arrival: Students must be tested for COVID-19 three to seven days before returning to San Luis Obispo and be able to prove they tested negative. Humphrey said anyone who tests positive should “refrain from traveling and follow isolation guidance from your local public health department.”

Upon arrival: Students must take a test on campus before moving into on-campus housing. Off-campus students accessing campus for other reasons must also test on campus upon their return.

Three days later: S tudents will test for COVID-19 again at an on-campus testing site. Humphrey warned that testing appointments “fill up fast.”

S First two weeks back: Students will be required to test twice per week during the first two weeks of the quarter, Jan. 3 to Jan. 16.

So far this year, a “super majority” of students upheld health guidelines, whether they were on campus, local or living at home, Humphrey wrote.

“I need you to bring that same level of dedication to upholding public health back with you for winter quarter, wherever you are living,” Humphrey wrote in the email.

Students can keep up with COVID-19 related updates during winter break through the University’s COVID-19 website, Campus Health and Wellbeing on Instagram and here on Mustang News.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of remaining flexible and informed,” Humphrey wrote. “It’s on you to stay informed and be prepared for winter quarter.”