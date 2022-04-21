Cal Poly Pride Center hosts State Of Queerness panel

Cal Poly’s Pride Center will be hosting a ‘State of Queerness’ panel on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The event’s panelists include a variety of students, faculty and staff who will share their stories as members of the LGBTQ+ community on Cal Poly’s campus.

“This event will highlight sexuality, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender presentation to continue the conversation on how we can all cultivate a community here at Cal Poly in which LGBTQ folks can thrive in their authentic selves,” The Pride Center said in a recent Instagram post.

One of the panelists is Jess Lee, an assistant professor of sociology at Cal Poly, whose research focuses on racial and sexual minorities.

“I decided to participate after hearing about the purpose of the event,” Lee said. “I really liked how this panel discusses diverse queer experiences and focuses on ‘queer joy.’”

It’s too easy to perform allyship on social media and then not do anything about actual social issues affecting marginalized communities. Jess Lee, sociology assistant professor

The panel’s organizer, Olivia Bảo-Khanh Trần, also serves as the Coordinator for Womxn and Gender Equity Initiatives at the campus’s Gender Equity Center.

“I wanted to give a platfrom to stories of queerness and transness,” Trần said. “I think that conversations like ‘State of Queerness’ will allow people to spotlight parts of themselves that society has previously made them hide.”

While queer voices will be the focus of the evening, conversations surrounding allyship will be featured as well.

“This event provides a learning moment via Q&A as well as some discussion of what queer folks consider allyship,” Lee said. “It’s too easy to perform allyship on social media and then not do anything about actual social issues affecting marginalized communities, so I hope this event provides an opportunity for everyone to have a meaningful conversation about allyship.”

Registration for the event is required, but the panel is free and open to anyone interested in attending.