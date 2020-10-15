Cal Poly student runs his own small business in his San Luis Obispo kitchen

General engineering junior Keaten Tuttle runs his own small business, Keaten’s Krunch, out of his kitchen in San Luis Obispo. He makes and delivers his own flavors of granola to help raise money and awareness for non-profit organizations that he said he sees doing good in the world. This month, 50 percent of profits will be donated to the Malaria Consortium, and in past months he has donated to Black Lives Matter and The Ocean Cleanup Project. Keaten said he aims to promote sustainability within his business by using mason jars to package orders and offering a discount on a future purchase when the jar is returned.