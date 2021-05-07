Cal Poly students want to get vaccinated, Mustang News surveys find

Environmental earth and soil sciences freshman Hugo May is one of the survey respondents who got a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. May is due for his second dose on Friday and said he knows at least 20 others who have been vaccinated over the last month.

May has been eligible for the vaccine since March because he works in education. But because he doesn’t work directly in-person or go into an office every day, he said he didn’t want to take up someone else’s spot in line for a vaccine, especially if others needed it more than him.

Although public health officials do not recommend delaying vaccination if eligible, May said he is wary of vaccine distribution inequities in the Bay Area living in Oakland and how “white tech workers” have gone outside their own communities to get vaccinated at sites in communities of color and lower income communities.

“I didn’t like seeing that and so I didn’t want to be a part of that,” May said. “So I just decided to just hold off for a little bit longer.”

When California expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 on April 15, that made in-state Cal Poly students eligible for the vaccine, specifically those who aren’t part of prioritized eligibility groups. At that time, May and many of his friends got vaccinated.

The shift in students’ immunization plans from early April to mid-April were also reflected in Mustang News surveys. Only 14% of survey respondents in a separate April 5 Mustang News survey said they were fully vaccinated. That percentage more than tripled in the April 22 Mustang News survey, as 43% of respondents said they were fully vaccinated.