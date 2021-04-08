Cal Poly students now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

San Luis Obispo community members 16 years old and older can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced today, April 7.

Though students are eligible for the vaccine locally, Cal Poly will not require them to get the vaccine to be on campus, according to a campus-wide email from the Cal Poly Emergency Operations Center.

“Strong vaccination rates among students will allow our community to reach herd immunity, prevent more people from getting sick and allow Cal Poly to reintroduce more in-person activities sooner,” the email read.

Students 16-years and older can get vaccinated for free, without insurance or proof of citizenship, at three county clinics: the Cuesta College Performing Arts Center, the Paso Robles Event Center, or the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande. Sign up for an appointment at recoverslo.org.

Once a person signs up for the vaccine registry, the County will contact them when they have an appointment available.

Local pharmacies may not offer vaccines to people younger than 30-years-old yet, the email said.

Next Thursday, April 15, anyone 16-years-old and older will be eligible for the vaccine in California, according to the state COVID-19 page.

Vaccinated students still must get tested for COVID-19 twice a week if they live on campus, take in-person classes, access campus services or live with someone who does, the email read.

About 54,000 new people are eligible for the vaccine, and it will take some time for everyone to be able to get an appointment, Borenstein said. Older residents and people with medical conditions will be prioritized for the vaccine, Borenstein said.

The email encouraged students to continue wearing a mask, socially-distance, avoid groups and wash their hands.

“This pandemic isn’t over, and variants are circulating throughout our community,” the email read. “We need your help to ensure the variants don’t take hold here or shape-shift to the point that the vaccines are rendered ineffective.”