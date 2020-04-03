San Luis Obispo County has 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, April 3 – up 4 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 30 patients are at home in isolation, 57 patients have recovered, and 6 are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.
With 57 recovered patients, there are 36 active cases of coronavirus in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 468 tests in which 40 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 53 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are three cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 37 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 24 in 50 to 64-years-old and 29 in those 65 and older.
Paso Robles remains the city with the most amount of confirmed cases in the county.