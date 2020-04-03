San Luis Obispo County has 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, April 3 – up 4 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 30 patients are at home in isolation, 57 patients have recovered, and 6 are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

With 57 recovered patients, there are 36 active cases of coronavirus in the county.