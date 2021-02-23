Cal Poly to host virtual commencement ceremony for spring 2021 graduates

Cal Poly will host a virtual spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 12, according to an email from the Commencement Office.

The commencement event will feature six different virtual ceremonies to honor students within each academic college.

Each ceremony will feature testimonials from campus leaders and alumni, as well as a reading of each graduate’s conferral of degree and their name.

Supporters will have the ability to customize a virtual slide that will include their graduate’s name, headshot and a personalized message. The slides will also list the graduate’s college, major, degree and honors, if applicable. The Commencement Office will release more information on this soon, according to the email.

If public health conditions allow, an in-person event for graduates only will be held on June 12 to 13. The decision for whether or not the event will occur will be made in May. No outside guests would be allowed to attend this event, however, it would be live-streamed for friends, family and supporters to view.

For more information, visit the Cal Poly Commencement website.