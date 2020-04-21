Cal State Fullerton plans for virtual fall quarter

Cal State Fullerton plans for classes to be held online for at least part of fall quarter, Provost Pamela Oliver said in a Virtual Town Hall meeting for students April 20.

The university plans to start the quarter virtually, and gradually transition to in person classes if the COVID-19 situation improves, Oliver said.

“I wish that I could give you a definite answer, and tell you this is exactly what we’re going to do, because I certainly would like to have some definite answers. But, what I do know is our plan is to enter virtually, and then to also have in mind what we would do to enter gradually and have flexibility as we do it,” Oliver said.

If Fullerton transitions to in person classes, they will prioritize classes that would be better taught in person, and will implement physical and social distancing on campus, Oliver said.

If COVID-19 spikes during the semester and classes are in person, classes will be moved back online to protect the health of students, staff and faculty, Oliver said.

Multiple groups at the university will start planning the virtual fall quarter immediately, Oliver said.