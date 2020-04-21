San Luis Obispo County now has 134 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County now has 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 21 – up 2 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 17 patients are at home in isolation, 115 patients have recovered, and one is currently hospitalized and in intensive care. There has been one death in the San Luis Obispo County due to coronavirus.

With 115 recovered patients, 19 patients are actively sick.