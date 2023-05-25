CalFresh Healthy Living is offering informational sessions on healthy choices through June 2.

The Cal Poly club CalFresh Healthy Living aims to inform students on healthy eating, recipes and insights on discounted food locally, all provided by and for Cal Poly students.

All sessions will take place in the Cal Poly Health Center in Room 11.

Topics of discussion at the informational sessions include:

“Rethink Your Drink” on May 26 and June 2 at 10 a.m.

“Shopping on a Budget” on May 30 at 10 a.m. and June 1 at 4 p.m.

“Decoding Food Labels” on May 31 at 3 p.m.

Students who attend these sessions will “learn about free food resources available to them,” according to a Cal Poly CalFresh Healthy Living’s Instagram post.