Every Thursday, you can be sure to hear the sounds of students gathering and burgers frying on the grill behind the BRAE building. That is the sound of the longstanding BRAE BBQ, which serves hot burgers and chili to students, faculty and alumni weekly and has been doing so for over 50 years. At the end of this year, Cal Poly will be bringing in a new company to run their Campus Dining facilities and with that transition came the threat of the BRAE BBQ being shutdown.

Mustang News reporter Matthew Bornhorst shows us how the community is rallying to save the BBQ.