Campus expands outdoor spaces for students during COVID-19

Cal Poly built new outdoor spaces on campus to allow students to study, eat or socialize with less risk during the pandemic.

Cal Poly placed about 200 tables, 400 chairs, 200 umbrellas, and 20 Adirondack chairs on campus, according to a press release. The umbrellas can be found at the Performing Arts Center Plaza, Mustang Way, Dexter Lawn, Bonderson Quad, Campus Market, and Poly Canyon Village. The Adirondack chairs have been placed in the University Union and Dexter Lawn.

To allow for outdoor studying, Information Technology Services created 30 new WiFi hotspots to cover these areas, the press release read.

Cal Poly, ASI, and the Cal Poly Corporation contributed to funding and resources for the project, according to the press release.

“These outdoor living spaces provide a compelling invitation for students to leave their dorm room and get outside to connect with the campus community,” Cal Poly Corporation Associate Executive Director Andrea Burns wrote in the press release.

The team was able to plan and implement the spaces within a month. Cal Poly Dining provided all tables and chairs, including new outdoor furniture from Vista Grande, and furniture that is planned to be removed with the renovation of Building 19 (primary dining complex that houses the Avenue and 805), the press release read.

So far, the expanded areas seem to be a hit.

“It’s so nice to escape from my dorm and have the chance to be out in the fresh air to do homework and socially distance with my friends,” agriculture and plant science student Dillon Bunch freshman said in the press release. “The updated strong connectivity makes all the difference when trying to get work done outside.”