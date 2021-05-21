Central Coast holds various events in honor and celebration of Pride Week

Central Coast Pride will hold a multitude of both virtual and in-person events honoring the 25th Anniversary Pride Celebration in San Luis Obispo.

Gala Pride and Diversity Center, a local nonprofit, and Cal Poly’s LGBTQ+ Campus Life have joined together to form Central Coast Pride. They share a mission that works to “support and empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions to strengthen and unite our central coast community,” a Central Coast Pride press release said.

With these goals in mind, they created a schedule of events to bring visibility, open dialogue and support to the LGBTQ+ and allied communities of the Central Coast May 16 to 23. The week-long celebration is embodied by the phrase “Strong. Proud. United.”

The celebrations this week will carry into June, National LGBTQ+ month. According to Samuel Neil Byrd past events and celebrations have happened in July, but moving the timeline helps to foster and accommodate student involvement.

“It is so awesome to hear about all the planned events taking place this week,” communications junior Sophie Keenan said. “I am very excited about some of the events because I think they will spark the dialogue that our community really needs.”

The events that have already taken place this week include a five-hour dialogue with 10 guest speakers, a meet-and-greet social hour, a car parade and a game night.

There are many more events and surprises prepared for this week. These include many presentations and workshops from various speakers, social hours and meet-and-greets, a livestream concert with over 10 artists performing and a Pride’s Got Talent show where one performer will win a $500 Visa gift card.

Masks will be worn at all in-person events and social-distancing techniques will be practiced.

The Executive Director of The Gala Pride and Diversity Center, Michelle Call, said he is very excited for the events that will take place this week.

“I could not be prouder of the collaboration between Cal Poly and the Gala Pride and Diversity Center for this community-centered celebration,” Call said in a press release from Central Coast Pride. “We’re excited to present these activities and opportunities for reflection to the Central Coast and can’t wait to join together in affirming connective Pride.”

For more information on the events this week or to get tickets for the drag show or livestream concert visit https://www.slopride.com/.