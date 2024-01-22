Teamsters Union reaches settlement with CSU, CFA to still strike this week
On the evening of Friday, Jan. 19, the Teamsters Local 2010 Union, which represents 22 out of 23 California State campuses, reached a tentative agreement with California State University (CSU).
A week-long CFA strike will halt Cal Poly classes next week
Many classes at all California State University (CSU) campuses are coming to a halt the week of Jan. 22, with faculty from every part of the state planning to seek better wages and conditions through a potential week of strikes, according to the California Faculty Association (CFA).
CFA votes to approve a union strike
The California Faculty Association (CFA) voted to approve a strike on Oct. 30, according to a news release from the union.
On the picket line: CFA prepares for a strike as negotiations with CSU near a close
Laura Quinn splits her weekdays between Cal State San Bernardino, the University of Redlands and her 12-year-old child. Quinn teaches for ten hours on Tuesday and Thursday and from nine until seven on Monday and Wednesday. “My schedule is crazy,” she said. Quinn is among the many CSU lecturers who have to work a second…