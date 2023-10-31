On Oct. 30, the California Faculty Association (CFA) voted to approve a strike, according to a news release from the union.

The CFA reopened a section of its contract with the California State University (CSU) system last May and now is in the final stages of bargaining with the California State University system.

The CSU has rejected all of the CFA’s asks in their reopener, according to the CFA.

CFA-SLO Political Action Chair and History Professor Cameron Jones said the union is preparing for a strike now in the event that all negotiations fall through.

While 95% of CFA members voted to go on strike, the union cannot legally strike unless bargaining fails, according to Jones. Currently, the CFA and CSU are in fact-finding, the second to last stage of bargaining.

To read more about the ongoing union negotiations, check out Mustang New’s coverage on this topic.