The City of San Luis Obispo reported two juveniles being caught near the scene of one of three fires that closeted San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon.

According to a city news release, officials at San Luis Obispo High School identified the two juveniles by the scene through video surveillance footage. They were seen leaving the area where the fire is believed to have started, according to the release.

Of the two individuals, one has been arrested on felony charges of “unlawfully causing a fire that causes great bodily injury” and was “booked into SLO County Juvenile Hall.”

A vegetation fire, widely being recognized as the “LizzieIC” fire by officials, was first reported on the hill near SLOHS on Monday, shortly followed by two additional fires behind the agricultural unit at the end of Cal Poly’s Campus.

Officials determined that the LizzieIC fire is unrelated to the other two fires that broke out near Cal Poly’s campus.

SLO county lifted the evacuation warning for over 140 residents surrounding the area earlier on Tuesday. As of 6:15 p.m., Cal Fire SLO officials reported the fire was 80% contained, remaining at 100 acres. Fire officials expect full extinguishment by Thursday and have deployed approximately 300 firefighters on scene to strengthen containment lines and extinguish hot spots, according to KSBY.

SLO county asks that anyone with knowledge on the situation contacts Detective Jeff Kozneck at (805) 594-8005 for the ongoing investigation.