Paul Flores’ attorney to request change of venue in Kristin Smart trial

Paul and Ruben Flores’ council are planning to propose a motion for a change of venue, requesting the trial of the Flores’ at a court not in San Luis Obispo County.

Presiding Judge Craig van Rooyen discussed the planning for the motion at a pre-trial conference on Wednesday. The court will reconvene on March 30 for a hearing to decide whether the location of the trial will be moved from San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger said that he will file the motion by March 9. Sanger did not say why a change of venue was requested at Wednesday’s conference.

Paul Flores is charged with the murder of former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Ruben Flores, Paul Flores’ father, is charged with accessory to the murder.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores, also a former Cal Poly student, after walking back with him to the residence halls on campus from an off-campus party. Smart was legally presumed dead in 2002, although her body has not been discovered.

Paul and Ruben Flores will appear in court again on March 16 for a pre-trial conference prior to the hearing for the change of venue. Their trial is set for April 25.