City Council to consider giving themselves significant raise

The San Luis Obispo City Council will consider raising their salaries at the Feb. 4 council meeting.

The compensation committee is recommending a 63 percent salary increase for council members and a 46 percent increase for the mayor, according to council documents.

This would bring the monthly compensation for council members from $1,224 to $1,990 and the mayor from $1,725 to $2,508.

The recommended increases were based on the area’s median income of $47,777. The median income was prorated using the average number of hours worked — 20 hours per week for council members and 25 for the mayor.

If approved next week, the changes will take effect January 2021.

The goal of the proposal is to reduce barriers for candidates to run, according to council documents. The compensation committee surveyed the city about how compensation might affect someone’s decision to run.

In 2018, the City Council voted to increase the mayor’s salary by 15 percent and council members by 2 percent.