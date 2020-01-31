Student wine pavilion design will display in Edna Valley

A student-created wine pavilion design has been selected by Cal Poly professors and staff members of the Wine History Project to be on display in Edna Valley.

The winners — construction management seniors Antonio Rosales and Andy Compian, architectural engineering senior Isaac Cameron, and architecture seniors Isha Sharma and Khanh Nguyen — will have their design built during Spring 2020. It will be placed at the Saucelito Canyon tasting room in Edna Valley.

“We were not very optimistic that we would win because our design had gone through a lot of changes and we had completed it very last minute as well,” Sharma said. “All through the quarter it was very stressful because I think our group had the most disagreements and tension.”

One of the major challenges for the team, according to Sharma, was working with group members who came from entirely different disciplines.

“That was something we had to learn: how to work with someone who doesn’t have the same ideas as you,” Sharma said. “But in the end we all agreed on this design.”

Video by Ella Gmelich

The Wine History Project staff members and Cal Poly professors judged the designs primarily based on their mobility and adaptability. This will help the Wine History Project to display the exhibit at different locations across San Luis Obispo County.

Thirty-six students from the College of Architecture and Environmental Design worked throughout fall quarter on temporary structure designs meant to house exhibits and collections for the Wine History Project, which works to produce exhibitions on wine history in San Luis Obispo County.

The five-person team, whose design is titled “Flow,” edged out seven other Cal Poly student teams during a public open house event Dec. 8 at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

A big challenge for the student designers — and one of the main reasons that “Flow” was selected — was the ability of that design to be easily disassembled, transported, and reassembled without the use of heavy equipment, construction management associate professor and project judge Gregory Starzyk said.

“’Flow’ checked a lot of boxes,” Starzyk said. “I was thinking at the presentation that there must have been about 150 people there, and you could have gotten 150 different opinions about which one was the best pavilion.”

To achieve that, the “Flow” team designed their structure using aluminum as opposed to steel, which is much heavier and difficult to transport.

Starzyk said that the number of open surfaces within the structure was an attractive trait, as that would allow the Wine History Project many opportunities to display important historical artifacts related to San Luis Obispo County’s rich wine culture.

The team came up with the “Flow” pavilion by drawing from concepts of biomimicry — a method of design in which materials, structures, and systems are based on biological entities and processes.More specifically, they based their design on the wings of the earwig insect.