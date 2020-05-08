College athletes are granted extra year of eligibility, but it comes with a cost

College athletes spent the entire fall and winter preparing for their spring seasons, but were never able to play due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I was sitting in class and I got a call from my buddy who’s a fellow captain. And he is like, ‘Yeah, man, they cancelled our season.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t have any words for it,” Cal Poly lacrosse senior Ryan Brown said. “I was like, ‘This can’t be real.’”

On March 20, The NCAA announced that they will grant all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.

“When I made the decision that I was going to take that sixth year I decided that I was just going to add a minor,” University of Northern Colorado baseball senior Bill Moreland said.

The extra year of eligibility does come with a price; it’s not free.

“We have an exit meeting with our coach and he’ll ask you, ‘What are your intentions for next year?’ And then that’s the meeting where you have to actually decide will this kid add value to a team, am I able to keep him or not?” Notre Dame lacrosse senior Keaton Komatz said.