Local photography business now offers online coaching sessions

While many businesses in San Luis Obispo have been forced to close due to shelter-in-place restrictions, some business owners are exploring alternative options to market their services.

Local photography business owner, Asia Croson, has created $20 coaching sessions for people interested in learning more about photography, editing and other skills. Her business, Asia Croson Photography, is popular among Cal Poly seniors looking for a photographer to take their senior photos.

“I was really trying to figure out how I could show up for my people in a way that wasn’t me showing up in person,” Croson said.

Video by Anya Dimaio & Daisy Kuenstler

Child development sophomore and Youtuber Sammi Parisi participated in multiple sessions throughout quarantine and said they’ve helped her stay motivated to continue building her personal brand.

“[Asia] immediately changed my mindset throughout the whole experience and made me feel very productive,” Parisi said.

Possible topics to learn in the sessions include photo editing, social media strategy, camera tutorials, starting a new business and many more. More information can be found on the Asia Croson Photography website along with directions to sign up for coaching sessions.