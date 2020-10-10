Community members to host voter rally

San Luis Obispo organizations are hosting an informative rally on voting at Mitchell Park on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The socially-distant, non-partisan rally aligns itself with how important local voting is. Organizers will discuss what’s covered in the ballot, and will offer music, prizes and food.

“The purpose is to increase voter registration, amount of ballots submitted, and give people the information to make an informed vote,” Women’s March SLO communications lead Andrea Chmelik said. “This is a great opportunity to learn about the community, yet it is critical to improve how many people vote. Making decisions for themselves, people must be responsible in raising the percentage of voter-turnout being just 55.5 percent last year.”

The event was organized by multiple local organizations, including Women’s March SLO and the Community Roots Project.

Each organization will contribute to going over measures and propositions on voters’ ballots. The opinions of presidential candidates will not be discussed. People presenting the measures and propositions on the ballot won’t offer recommendations on how to vote, they will only offer information on the ballot measures, Chmelik said.

DJ Mano Gil and DJ Mermaid will be performing via a bike-converted turntable. There will also be an acoustic set by reggae singer from Resination Vance Fahie.

Loaves in Solidarity is bringing fresh bread loaves baked in Los Osos. The bread ingredients are sourced locally and raise money for Black, Indigenous and People of Color initiatives.

Individuals 16 and 17-years-old can pre-register to vote in the next election.

Those with proof that they are pre-registered or registered to vote can spin a prize wheel at the event. Prizes, all locally sourced, include gift-cards to Boo Boo Records and Kin Coffee Bar.