This was not just any balloon, however, but a device that could allow people to communicate if their areas had been struck with natural disasters.

When Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle October 2018, it knocked out cellphone towers, electricity and Internet, which slowed rescue operations due to poor communication. After a company called Project OWL designed a device that would provide cheap, limited Wi-Fi in disaster zones, engineering junior Evan Agarwal and industrial and manufacturing engineering junior Jack McGuiness volunteered to test the device in extreme conditions by sending it miles above the clouds.

“The cool thing about Project OWL is our testing can help save people’s lives,” Weather Balloon Society Vice President McGuiness said.

Agarwal and McGuiness began the Cal Poly Weather Balloon Society, which teamed up with Project OWL to test its Wi-Fi-emitting device called DuckLink, characterized by a small duck icon. To do this, club members attached the DuckLink to small computers that measure altitude and temperature. They then put everything on a mount in a Styrofoam container, along with GoPro cameras.

Video by Grant Anderson

This setup was attached to a weather balloon and launched up to 100,000 feet into the upper atmosphere, where the average temperature is -51 degrees Fahrenheit, and the atmosphere is so thin that sound waves cannot travel. Not even the recorder on the GoPro picked up the initial popping of the balloon.

“As college students, if we want to take a snapshot of the pressure and the temperature in the density of the air at 70,000 feet [or more], the only way to really practically do that and get it is to send a balloon up there,” Weather Balloon Society President Agarwal said.

The balloons travel much higher than airplanes and helicopters, which reach 30,000-40,000 feet, according to Agarwal.